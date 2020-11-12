Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Breaking
French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran Iran's response over undeclared site 'not credible': UN nuclear agency Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry Pompeo says he will travel to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel this week Iranian security forces increase repression in fear of protests Senate's McConnell says Trump has right to probe election 'irregularities' Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Kremlin: Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 12 November 2020 06:57 PM

US envoy insists pressure on Iran will persist under Biden

2345046-1316499417
The US special representative for Iran insisted Thursday that a pressure campaign of sanctions targeting Iran would persist into the administration of Joe Biden, even as the president-elect has pledged to potentially return America to Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
Elliot Abrams, who also serves as the US special representative to Venezuela, said sanctions targeting Iran for human rights violations, its ballistic missile program and its regional influence would go on. That, as well as continued scrutiny by United Nations inspectors and American partners in the Mideast, would maintain that pressure, he said.
Iran now has far more uranium than allowed under the deal since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018. The Mideast also has been roiled by tensions between Tehran and Washington, which pushed the two countries to the brink of war at the beginning of the year.
Related Stories
Read
5faaae0abf306.image

Iran death toll exceeds 40,000 12 November 2020 07:00 PM

saudi

Reports of gunfire outside Saudi embassy in The Hague: AFP 12 November 2020 01:58 PM

salman

Saudi king urges world to take 'decisive stance' against Saudi's regional foe Iran 12 November 2020 11:32 AM

Fahrettin Koca

Turkey bans smoking in public areas amid surge of COVID-19 patients 12 November 2020 11:28 AM

2343941-477926762

Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran 11 November 2020 11:54 PM

2020-637407201228182953-818

Iran's response over undeclared site 'not credible': UN nuclear agency 11 November 2020 11:51 PM

Assad

Syria's Assad says U.S. pressure, sanctions obstructing return of refugees 11 November 2020 12:14 PM

jordan elections

Poor turnout in Jordan elections reflects limits of kingdom's democracy 11 November 2020 12:11 PM

Comments