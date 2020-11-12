Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Breaking
French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran Iran's response over undeclared site 'not credible': UN nuclear agency Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry Pompeo says he will travel to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel this week Iranian security forces increase repression in fear of protests Senate's McConnell says Trump has right to probe election 'irregularities' Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Kremlin: Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 12 November 2020 11:28 AM

Turkey bans smoking in public areas amid surge of COVID-19 patients

Fahrettin Koca

Turkey on Wednesday banned smoking in crowded public places to slow a recent surge in symptomatic coronavirus patients, the Interior Minister said, as the government warned citizens to abide by protective measures.


Daily coronavirus cases in Turkey have recently spiked, with 2,693 patients identified on Wednesday. Ankara only reports the number of those who show symptoms, a decision which critics have said hides the true scale of the outbreak in the country.


In a nationwide notice, the Interior Ministry said the smoking ban aimed to ensure citizens comply with rules to wear protective masks properly in public because people were seen to lower them while smoking.

 

“For this reason, in order to ensure that masks are worn at all times and properly, as of November 12, 2020, a smoking ban will be imposed in areas and regions such as streets and avenues where citizens are or can be crowded together, necessary public squares and public transportation stops,” the ministry said.


Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to comply fully with mask wearing and social distancing rules. “I am only asking you to do what you can. Nothing more,” Koca wrote on Twitter.


Earlier this week, a partial lockdown on senior citizens was also imposed in some provinces, including the capital Ankara and its largest city Istanbul, banning citizens over 65 from being outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

 

President Tayyip Erdogan announced last week that all business, including restaurants, cafes, pools and cinemas, would close at 10 p.m. daily as part of measures against the pandemic.


More than 400,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Turkey and 11,145 have died from the respiratory disease, according to Health Ministry data.

Related Stories
Read
saudi

Reports of gunfire outside Saudi embassy in The Hague: AFP 12 November 2020 01:58 PM

salman

Saudi king urges world to take 'decisive stance' against Saudi's regional foe Iran 12 November 2020 11:32 AM

2343941-477926762

Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran 11 November 2020 11:54 PM

2020-637407201228182953-818

Iran's response over undeclared site 'not credible': UN nuclear agency 11 November 2020 11:51 PM

Assad

Syria's Assad says U.S. pressure, sanctions obstructing return of refugees 11 November 2020 12:14 PM

jordan elections

Poor turnout in Jordan elections reflects limits of kingdom's democracy 11 November 2020 12:11 PM

Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa

Bahrain PM, world's longest-serving, dies at 84: state media 11 November 2020 12:04 PM

nasrin-sotoudeh

Iranian lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh tests positive for Covid-19 after release from jail 11 November 2020 11:43 AM

Comments