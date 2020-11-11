Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran

A conference of Iranian expatriates from the US and Europe on Wednesday urged the UN to impose tougher sanctions on the regime in Tehran, and for Western nations to apply more pressure.



The call came as the expatriates commemorated the first anniversary of the regime’s massacre of more than 1,500 protesters.



Millions of Iranians, particularly young people, took to the streets last November demanding greater freedoms and regime change.



On the orders of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot and killed hundreds of demonstrators, including 23 children. About 12,000 people were arrested, many of whom were sentenced to death.