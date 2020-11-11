Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Wednesday، 11 November 2020 11:51 PM

Iran's response over undeclared site 'not credible': UN nuclear agency

The UN's nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Iran's explanations over the presence of nuclear material at an undeclared site in the country were "not credible".

Despite Iranian authorities providing some information about the site, "the agency informed Iran that it continues to consider Iran's response to be not technically credible," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report seen by AFP.


"A full and prompt explanation from Iran regarding the presence of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin... at a location in Iran not declared to the Agency, is needed," the report said.

