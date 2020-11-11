Iraq Planning to Buy Dassault Rafale Aircrafts from France

Iraqi Defense Minister Jumaa Adnan has revealed that his country is planning to purchase Dassault Rafale fighter jets from France.



In a statement released on Tuesday, Adnan said he had discussed the issue with his French counterpart during his visit to Paris last week.



“There is a plan to buy the fourth generation of French-made Dassault Rafale aircrafts,” the minister said, revealing that the plan is in its initial phase, and that the ministry will put the proposal forward to receive council of minister’s approval.