Kurdistan Coronavirus Infections Rise to over 86,000

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry confirmed 772 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying the infection tally has climbed to 86,600.



The ministry also reported 22 deaths, which brings the overall death toll in the region up to 2,731.



Over 30,000 patients are under treatment as active cases, while 53,576 have already recovered.



With 415 new cases within the past 24 hours, Duhok was the worst hit province in Kurdistan.