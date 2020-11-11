Baghdad Committed to Erbil Financial Deal Until 2021 Budget Bill Approved

The Iraqi Federal Government will remain committed to its agreement to provide 320 billion Iraqi Dinar to the Kurdistan Regional Government as part of its budget share until the budget law of 2021 is passed by the parliament, the government’s spokesperson said.



“The agreement is active, and it will remain intact until the 2021 budget is approved,” Ahmed Mala Talal told reporters on Tuesday.



Erbil and Baghdad have long been in constant negotiations to address their oil and budgetary disputes. As part of a prompt response to the financial crisis on both the sides, the federal government is providing 320 billion Iraqi Dinar to Erbil, which helps the regional government to manage salary payments.