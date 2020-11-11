Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Breaking
Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry Pompeo says he will travel to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel this week Iranian security forces increase repression in fear of protests Senate's McConnell says Trump has right to probe election 'irregularities' Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Kremlin: Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must Trump Tweets “Great News” As COVID-19 Effective Vaccine Soon Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis: Winner of Trump-Biden race will be determined by courts
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 11 November 2020 05:56 PM

PM Barzani Sends Condolences on Bahrain’s Premier Passing

1
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has sent condolences on the passing of Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

“I offer my condolences to the King and people of Bahrain on the death of HRH Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. Prince Khalifa was a respected and experienced regional figure,” the Kurdistan prime minister wrote in an online statement.

The long-serving Bahraini prime minister died on Wednesday at the age of 84, at a hospital in the United States.

Bahrain’s King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has announced a week of mourning, during which flags will be flown at half-mast.
Related Stories
Read
1

Iraq Planning to Buy Dassault Rafale Aircrafts from France 11 November 2020 06:02 PM

1

Kurdistan Coronavirus Infections Rise to over 86,000 11 November 2020 06:00 PM

1

Baghdad Committed to Erbil Financial Deal Until 2021 Budget Bill Approved 11 November 2020 05:58 PM

1

Another Village Vacated as PKK-Turkey Conflict Continues on Kurdistan Border 11 November 2020 05:53 PM

1

Bus with Kurdistan Tourists Crashes in Turkey, 32 Injured 11 November 2020 05:50 PM

1

Ten ISIS Jihadists Killed in Makhmour: Peshmerga Commander 11 November 2020 05:46 PM

1660541

Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq 11 November 2020 02:40 AM

Coronavirus-Azadi-hospital-Duhok-c-Nov-2020-k24-tv

Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry 11 November 2020 02:38 AM

Comments