PM Barzani Sends Condolences on Bahrain’s Premier Passing

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has sent condolences on the passing of Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.



“I offer my condolences to the King and people of Bahrain on the death of HRH Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. Prince Khalifa was a respected and experienced regional figure,” the Kurdistan prime minister wrote in an online statement.



The long-serving Bahraini prime minister died on Wednesday at the age of 84, at a hospital in the United States.



Bahrain’s King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has announced a week of mourning, during which flags will be flown at half-mast.