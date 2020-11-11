Another Village Vacated as PKK-Turkey Conflict Continues on Kurdistan Border

Residents of another village in the border areas of Kurdistan Region have vacated their homes to move to a safer place while the clash between the Turkish army and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) continues.



Dilsher Abdulsattar, head of the local administration of Batifa in Duhok province, said that the majority of Banka village residents in the region have left their homes.



He explained that the Turkish warplanes continue to strike the vicinity of the village, targeting the PKK fighters in the area, which has caused a serious panic among civilians.



According to Abdulsattar, the villages of Gashani, Pirbila, Ablahi, and Minini have already been vacated for the same reason, bringing the total number of villages emptied as the result of the Turkey-PKK conflicts in the area to 29.