Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Breaking
Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry Pompeo says he will travel to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel this week Iranian security forces increase repression in fear of protests Senate's McConnell says Trump has right to probe election 'irregularities' Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Kremlin: Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must Trump Tweets “Great News” As COVID-19 Effective Vaccine Soon Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis: Winner of Trump-Biden race will be determined by courts
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 11 November 2020 05:50 PM

Bus with Kurdistan Tourists Crashes in Turkey, 32 Injured

1
 A bus carrying dozens of tourists, many of them from the Kurdistan Region, crashed on Wednesday in southeast of Turkey, leaving at least 32 injured.

According to preliminary reports, several Kurdish families from Sulaymaniya were on their way to Samsun in north of Turkey for vacation.

One of the injured died after he was transferred to the hospital. Another one is said to be in critical condition.
Related Stories
Read
1

Iraq Planning to Buy Dassault Rafale Aircrafts from France 11 November 2020 06:02 PM

1

Kurdistan Coronavirus Infections Rise to over 86,000 11 November 2020 06:00 PM

1

Baghdad Committed to Erbil Financial Deal Until 2021 Budget Bill Approved 11 November 2020 05:58 PM

1

PM Barzani Sends Condolences on Bahrain’s Premier Passing 11 November 2020 05:56 PM

1

Another Village Vacated as PKK-Turkey Conflict Continues on Kurdistan Border 11 November 2020 05:53 PM

1

Ten ISIS Jihadists Killed in Makhmour: Peshmerga Commander 11 November 2020 05:46 PM

1660541

Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq 11 November 2020 02:40 AM

Coronavirus-Azadi-hospital-Duhok-c-Nov-2020-k24-tv

Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry 11 November 2020 02:38 AM

Comments