Bus with Kurdistan Tourists Crashes in Turkey, 32 Injured

A bus carrying dozens of tourists, many of them from the Kurdistan Region, crashed on Wednesday in southeast of Turkey, leaving at least 32 injured.
According to preliminary reports, several Kurdish families from Sulaymaniya were on their way to Samsun in north of Turkey for vacation.
One of the injured died after he was transferred to the hospital. Another one is said to be in critical condition.
