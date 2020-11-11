Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Wednesday، 11 November 2020

Ten ISIS Jihadists Killed in Makhmour: Peshmerga Commander

A Peshmerga commander revealed on Tuesday that at least 10 militants of the ISIS have been killed in airstrikes conducted by the US-led Coalition warplanes in Makhmour within the past two days.

Peshmerga commander of Makhmour-Gwer frontline, Sirwan Barzani, spoke to Kurdistan 24 and pointed out that the 10 militants were killed in Mount Qarachukh of the disputed Kurdish town of Makhmour.

The Peshmerga commander also confirmed in a Facebook post that "a joint operation by Peshmerga commandos and Coalition forces was conducted on Qerechukh mountain successfully."

According to the Peshmerga commander, at least "13 caves were searched and cleared during the 48-hour period of the operation and there were no casualties."

"Such operations will continue to ensure that no hiding place is left for ISIS terrorist in the area," he concluded.
