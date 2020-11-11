Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry

765 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.



According to the ministry, 346 people in Erbil governorate, 207 in Duhok, 124 in Sulaimani, 45 in Germiyan administration, 34 in Halabja, and 9 in Raparin administration have tested positive for coronavirus.



The ministry statement also said that 27 coronavirus patients have died in Iraqi Kurdistan, 11 in Sulaimani, 8 in Duhok, 6 in Erbil, and 2 in Rapatin.



So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 85,828 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan. A total of 53,364 patients have recovered, and 2,709 people have died.



In March 2020 the World Health Organization WHO has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 50,676,072 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 1,261,075 confirmed deaths, according to WHO.