Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Tuesday، 10 November 2020 06:01 PM

KRG Encourages Dutch Businesses to Invest in Kurdistan

As the first stop on his European tour, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Netherlands to encourage Dutch businesses to invest in the Kurdistan Region.

On Monday, PM Barzani arrived in the Hague to meet with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte and discuss bilateral relations, especially in the field of agriculture, investment, trade, and security.

“Our strong partnership with the Netherlands will bring new investment to Kurdistan, new opportunities for Dutch business, and closer cooperation on security,” PM Barzani wrote on Twitter today.

During his meeting with Rutte, PM Barzani updated the Dutch leader on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s progress in implementing sweeping reforms to strengthen the Kurdistan Region’s economic infrastructure, the KRG said.

He also welcomed the Netherlands’ expertise on the matter, notably in how to sustainably develop its agricultural sector in a challenging environment.
