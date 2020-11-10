155 ISIS-Made IEDs Discovered in Kirkuk Hideout

Iraqi federal police on Tuesday found an ISIS hideout in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk where 155 improvised explosive devices were being kept.



A police spokesperson said that the hideout, located near Dibis district in north of Kirkuk, was raided based on intelligence they had received.



Six Katyusha rockets and other explosive materials were also seized from the site, the spokesperson added.



The bombs were later safely removed from the location and defused.




