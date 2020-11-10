Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday، 10 November 2020 05:52 PM

Kurdistan Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps over 2,700

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry said on Tuesday that the overall death toll from COVID-19 was standing at 2,709 after 27 people died within the past 24 hours.

The highest fatality record was in Sulaymaniyah, with 11 people succumbing to the virus, according to the ministry’s daily report.

Meanwhile, 765 people had tested positive across the region, brining the total number of infections up to 85,828.

Currently there are 29,755 active cases in the four Kurdish provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabjah.
