Gorran Founder Qader Haji Ali Dies from COVID-19

Qader Haji Ali, one of the founders of the Change Movement (Gorran) and a senior official in the party, died on Tuesday.



Ali’s family said in a statement that he was infected with the novel coronavirus and succumbed to the disease after days of intensive care at a hospital.



Ali had joined the Kurdish freedom movement when he was 25 years old after he took up arms to fight alongside the Peshmerga forces for Kurdistan’s freedom.



He served in different positions of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and left the party in 2009 to establish Gorran with several other former PUK officials.