No Casualties after Magnitude-4.8 in Sulaymaniyah

Early hours on Tuesday, a magnitude-4.8 earthquake hit Sulaymaniyah province of Kurdistan Region, causing no harm.



According to preliminary report, the epicenter of the quake was in Chamchamal, between Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk cities.



The shake was felt in Erbil as well.



Media reports said some families spent a few hours outside their homes after the earthquake, especially those living in high towers.