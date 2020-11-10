US Delivers New Batch of Weapons to Peshmerga Ministry

The United States on Tuesday delivered a new shipment of weapons and military vehicles as part of its support to the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region.



The delivery was made during a ceremony attended by Peshmerga Minister Shorish Ismail and several Kurdish officials as well as US military representatives.



Ismail thanked the US for the assistance and said his ministry’s hard work towards a real reform is securing more support from the US.



“We proudly announce that the reform process will continue,” Ismail added, thanking the role of the US-led Coalition advisors who advised the Peshmerga Ministry during the reforms.