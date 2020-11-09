Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Monday that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and that Christopher Miller, who serves as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary "effective immediately."



The President jettisoned Esper two days after his Democratic opponent Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the presidential election, a conclusion that Trump has refused to accept.



Esper's increasingly tense relationship with Trump led him to prepare a letter of resignation weeks ago, an attempt to fashion a graceful exit in the widely expected event that the President decided to fire him, several defense sources, including one senior defense official, told CNN.