IED Blast Kills Two Security Personnel near Tuz Khurmatu

At least two Iraqi security personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast outside Tuz Khurmatu, north of Salahaddin province.



A police source said that the explosion had occurred on Monday afternoon when a security convoy was driving on a road in Sileman Bag area.



One policeman and a fighter affiliated with the Shia militias of Hashd al-Shaabi were killed, the source said.



The explosion area has been cordoned off, but no arrests have been made so far.