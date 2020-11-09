Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Breaking
Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Kremlin: Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must Trump Tweets “Great News” As COVID-19 Effective Vaccine Soon Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis: Winner of Trump-Biden race will be determined by courts Trump says his campaign to prosecute election case starting Monday Text of statement from President Donald Trump Pro-Trump supporters hold rally at Tennessee Capitol Trump denies Biden victory, promises legal action Rouhani claims he does not care about US election result
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 09 November 2020 07:12 PM

IED Blast Kills Two Security Personnel near Tuz Khurmatu

1
At least two Iraqi security personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast outside Tuz Khurmatu, north of Salahaddin province.

A police source said that the explosion had occurred on Monday afternoon when a security convoy was driving on a road in Sileman Bag area.

One policeman and a fighter affiliated with the Shia militias of Hashd al-Shaabi were killed, the source said.

The explosion area has been cordoned off, but no arrests have been made so far.
Related Stories
Read
q

Kurdistan’s Coronavirus Infections Jump to over 85,000 09 November 2020 07:09 PM

qqq

Majority of Yezidis Supports Erbil-Baghdad Agreement on Sinjar: KRG Interior minister 09 November 2020 07:06 PM

1

ISIS Militants Kill 11 in Fresh Attack near Baghdad 09 November 2020 06:53 PM

1

PM Barzani Heads to Europe for Official Visits 09 November 2020 06:50 PM

11

SDF Says It Captured Four ISIS Members 09 November 2020 06:48 PM

111

US to Arm Two More Peshmerga Brigades: Kurdish Official 09 November 2020 06:44 PM

11

Bomb Blast Wounds IMIS Militiaman near Diyala 09 November 2020 06:41 PM

w

Kurdistan Reports 787 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 Fatalities 08 November 2020 04:40 PM

Comments