Kurdistan’s Coronavirus Infections Jump to over 85,000

Kurdistan Region’s coronavirus infections tally on Monday rose by 900 to 85,063.



The Health Ministry said in its daily report that 24 people had also lost their lives since Sunday, bringing the overall death toll related to the virus to 2,682.



Only 275 people recovered from the infectious disease within the past 24 hours.



According to the lates updates provided by the KRG health ministry, there remain 29,610 active cases across Kurdistan Region.