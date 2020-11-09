Coalition Refutes US Troop Casualties in Syria Blast

The global anti-ISIS Coalition has refuted the reports by the Syrian stated media claiming four US soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.



Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto, said in a tweet that the reports were false, and that no coalition service members were killed in Syria.



“The report of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTFOIR) service members [killed in action] KIA in Syria today is false. All CJTFOIR service members have been accounted for,” reads the online statement.



Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday that four US soldiers were hit by and IED and killed near the town of Markada.