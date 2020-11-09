Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Breaking
Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Kremlin: Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must Trump Tweets “Great News” As COVID-19 Effective Vaccine Soon Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis: Winner of Trump-Biden race will be determined by courts Trump says his campaign to prosecute election case starting Monday Text of statement from President Donald Trump Pro-Trump supporters hold rally at Tennessee Capitol Trump denies Biden victory, promises legal action Rouhani claims he does not care about US election result
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 09 November 2020 07:01 PM

Coalition Refutes US Troop Casualties in Syria Blast

jhhhh
The global anti-ISIS Coalition has refuted the reports by the Syrian stated media claiming four US soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto, said in a tweet that the reports were false, and that no coalition service members were killed in Syria.

“The report of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTFOIR) service members [killed in action] KIA in Syria today is false. All CJTFOIR service members have been accounted for,” reads the online statement.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday that four US soldiers were hit by and IED and killed near the town of Markada.
Related Stories
Read
esper

Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper 09 November 2020 09:14 PM

putin

Kremlin: Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end 09 November 2020 08:36 PM

biden-gettyimages-1229462073

Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must 09 November 2020 08:21 PM

Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President contracts coronavirus: presidential office 09 November 2020 06:43 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh

Azeri forces close in on Nagorno-Karabakh's biggest city 09 November 2020 06:37 PM

vaccine

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective 09 November 2020 06:30 PM

Wo01-Libya-strikes

U.N. opens Libya peace talks in Tunis with eye on elections 09 November 2020 06:24 PM

682ce0136397755bb2b11781e9c85b01

Trump Tweets “Great News” As COVID-19 Effective Vaccine Soon 09 November 2020 06:05 PM

Comments