ISIS Militants Kill 11 in Fresh Attack near Baghdad

ISIS militants on Sunday night attacked a military post outside the Iraqi capital and killed at least 11 people.



The militants, in four vehicles, raided the post with grenades and automatic weapons, media reports said, confirming that eight people were also injured.



The attack was carried out on the military post in Baghdad’s southwestern district of al-Radhwaniya.



The Iraqi military said in a statement that a “terrorist group” had attacked a post of the government-backed Sunni militiamen, killing four people and wounding three.



An investigation is now underway while security and police forces are leading a search operation to find the militants.