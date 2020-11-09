PM Barzani Heads to Europe for Official Visits

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani headed for Europe on Monday.
The Kurdish premier will visit several countries and hold separate meetings with top EU officials, according to a press release from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
Discussing ways to further strengthen Kurdistan’s diplomatic and economic ties with the EU nations will top the agenda of PM Barzani’s meetings.
