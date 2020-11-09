Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Monday، 09 November 2020 06:48 PM

SDF Says It Captured Four ISIS Members

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday announced the capture of four members of the ISIS in east of Syria.

According to a statement by the SDF, the four jihadists were captured during an operation by the SDF special units, cooperatively with the US-led Coalition forces, in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

"Our special units, with the air coordinating of the international_coalition, arrested 4 ISIS cell members," the statement said, explaining that they "were making bombs & executing assassination."

The Kurdish fighters in Syria, backed by the Coalition forces, played a key role in defeating the ISIS in the country.
