SDF Says It Captured Four ISIS Members

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday announced the capture of four members of the ISIS in east of Syria.



According to a statement by the SDF, the four jihadists were captured during an operation by the SDF special units, cooperatively with the US-led Coalition forces, in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.



"Our special units, with the air coordinating of the international_coalition, arrested 4 ISIS cell members," the statement said, explaining that they "were making bombs & executing assassination."



The Kurdish fighters in Syria, backed by the Coalition forces, played a key role in defeating the ISIS in the country.