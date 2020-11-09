US to Arm Two More Peshmerga Brigades: Kurdish Official

As part of its prolonged military assistance, the United States will arm two other brigades of the Peshmerga forces, a senior Peshmerga official said on Sunday.



Major-General Bakhtiar Mohammed, a military advisor and member of the senior reform board at the Peshmerga Ministry said that Washington "will arm two more brigades of Peshmerga forces with modern and advanced weapons which will play an important role for the future of those forces."



Concerning the ongoing efforts for reforms in the Peshmerga Ministry, Mohammed noted that at least five sub-committees have been put together so as to execute the reform law cooperatively with a senior committee.



"One of the committees," he continued," will reorganize and systematize dossiers and documents of the public servants and officers of the Ministry of Peshmerga."