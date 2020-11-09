Bomb Blast Wounds IMIS Militiaman near Diyala

A bomb explosion on Sunday left one militiaman of pro-Iranian IMIS injured near the Iraqi province of Diyala.



Ali Hussein, a spokesan of IMIS said that the incident occurred near Hamrin mountain, an area located between Diyala and Salahaddin provinces.



The bombing targeted a vehicle belonging to IMIS and resulted in the wounding of one militiaman, he added.



The spokesperson further explained that the IMIS militiamen were conducting a search operation against the remnants of the ISIS when the roadside bomb went off.