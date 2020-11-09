Trump Tweets “Great News” As COVID-19 Effective Vaccine Soon

On Monday, US President Donald Trump hailed the “great news” that a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.





“STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!” Trump tweeted.



Trump’s tweet comes minutes after Pfizer announced the development and days after media networks announced that he lost the US presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.



Trump also pointed to gains in the stock market in his tweet.



Global stocks have hit record highs after Biden’s win, and US stock futures then soared on Monday morning after Pfizer’s announcement.



The US has been the world’s worst-affected country in terms of cases and deaths, with Trump widely criticized for not doing enough as president to try and slow its spread throughout the US.



