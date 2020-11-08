Kurdistan Reports 787 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 Fatalities

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Sunday it had tracked 787 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours when 21 patients also lost their lives.



The new cases raise the total number of infections in all four provinces of Kurdistan to 84,163, from which 29,009 people are currently active cases.



The overall death toll stands at 2,658, KRG’s health ministry said.



Out of the total number of infections, nearly 52,500 have so far recovered.