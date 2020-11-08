Kurds Insist on Article 140 in Iraqi Constitution Amendment: MP

The Kurdish factions at the Iraqi parliament insist on the inclusion of the Article 140 in the future amended constitution of Iraq.



A parliamentary committee convened at the legislature on Sunday to discuss the amendment of the constitution, where the Kurdish representatives put forward suggestions on the Article 140 which is designed to determine the future of governance in the Kurdish territories disputed between Erbil and Baghdad.



MP Vian Sabri said after the meeting that the Kurds see the Article 140 as a humanitarian, political, and social necessity for the future of the disputed areas.



“There were some Shia Arab factions who pushed for the removal of the Article 140, but all the Kurdish participants objected. We insisted that the article should remain intact in the amended constitution,” Sabri said.

