Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 08 November 2020
Breaking
Trump says his campaign to prosecute election case starting Monday Text of statement from President Donald Trump Pro-Trump supporters hold rally at Tennessee Capitol Trump denies Biden victory, promises legal action Rouhani claims he does not care about US election result PM confirms government's keenness to improve electricity situation in Iraq Iraq ratifies new election law, paving way for early vote US seizes 27 more Iranian websites for spreading 'disinformation' Venezuela has no immediate plans to buy Iranian missiles: FM Trump escalates attacks on US election as gaps close in undecided states
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 08 November 2020 04:38 PM

Kurds Insist on Article 140 in Iraqi Constitution Amendment: MP

w
The Kurdish factions at the Iraqi parliament insist on the inclusion of the Article 140 in the future amended constitution of Iraq.

A parliamentary committee convened at the legislature on Sunday to discuss the amendment of the constitution, where the Kurdish representatives put forward suggestions on the Article 140 which is designed to determine the future of governance in the Kurdish territories disputed between Erbil and Baghdad.

MP Vian Sabri said after the meeting that the Kurds see the Article 140 as a humanitarian, political, and social necessity for the future of the disputed areas.

“There were some Shia Arab factions who pushed for the removal of the Article 140, but all the Kurdish participants objected. We insisted that the article should remain intact in the amended constitution,” Sabri said. 
Related Stories
Read
w

Kurdistan Reports 787 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 Fatalities 08 November 2020 04:40 PM

w

Kurdish Yezidi IDPs Ask PKK to Leave Sinjar 08 November 2020 04:31 PM

w

Two Kurdish Porters Wounded by Iranian Border Guards 08 November 2020 04:28 PM

w

ISIS Militants Ride Iraqi Police Checkpoint in Diyala 08 November 2020 04:24 PM

w

Kurdistan President Sends Congratulations to Biden and Harris 08 November 2020 04:20 PM

w

Iranian Kurdish Porter Severely Injured in Landmine Blast 08 November 2020 04:17 PM

Muthanna protest

Iraqi forces kill protester, wound 40 in southern Basra: security, rights sources 07 November 2020 03:38 PM

q

COVID-19: Iraq Reports 3,568 Cases 06 November 2020 09:12 PM

Comments