Kurdish Yezidi IDPs Ask PKK to Leave Sinjar

Hundreds of Kurdish Yezidi IDPs gathered on Sunday at Camp Shaaria in Duhok to protest the presence of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Sinjar.



The protesters raised banners calling PKK’s recruitment of Yezidi children for military conflicts as “work of militias”.



During the demonstration, they expressed willingness to return to their homes provided that the PKK and other illegal forces leave the region and end their destabilization missions.



They also welcomed the Erbil-Baghdad agreement on Sinjar, hoping that it could be fully implemented and secure the safe return of the hundreds of thousands of Yezidis who are still displaced years after the liberation of their hometowns.