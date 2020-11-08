Two Kurdish Porters Wounded by Iranian Border Guards

Iranian border guards once again on Saturday night opened fire at a group of Kurdish porters (also known as Kolbar) and wounded two.



The incident took place in the border areas between the Iranian Kurdish province of Kermanshah and the Kurdistan Region, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.



One of the victims was identified as Rizgar Hosseini, from Bilebaz village of Paveh. The identity of the second victim is not known yet.



Hengaw said both wounded men were in critical condition at the hospital.