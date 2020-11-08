ISIS Militants Ride Iraqi Police Checkpoint in Diyala

A group of ISIS militants on Saturday night attacked a checkpoint of the Iraqi federal police in Diyala province.



An official source said that at least one policeman was injured during a fierce fire exchange between the security forces and ISIS militants.



“The terrorists of ISIS fled the area after their attack was already defeated,” Nihad Mohammad, a spokesperson for Diyala police department said.



Meanwhile, the security forces in the province said they had discovered an explosives depot in the village of Samood, near Daquq, which belonged to ISIS.



Police destroyed 22 explosive devices it had found at the location.