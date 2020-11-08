Kurdistan President Sends Congratulations to Biden and Harris

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US presidential election.



Barzani wrote on Twitter that he looks forward “to working together to further strengthen our partnership and bilateral ties.”



Biden and Harris announced their victory on Saturday after days of close race with Donald Trump.



Kurdish prominent leader Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani previously sent congratulations over Biden’s victory.