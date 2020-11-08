Iranian Kurdish Porter Severely Injured in Landmine Blast

A landmine explosion on Saturday left one Kurdish porter injured in the Iranian border areas, a statement said.



It took place on Saturday evening at around 6:00 pm after the Kurdish porter stepped on a landmine in the mountainous areas of Alan village, in Haji Omaran town, a statement by a directorate for landmine affairs.



He was identified as Sabir Bayiz Khizri from Piranshahr city, Iranian Kurdistan.



According to the statement, Khizri lost one of his legs in the incident.