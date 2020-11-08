Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 08 November 2020
Sunday، 08 November 2020 12:32 AM

Trump says his campaign to prosecute election case starting Monday

US President Donald Trump said beginning Monday, his campaign will start prosecuting the case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.

 

"The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election."

 

"It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters."

 

"Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access."

