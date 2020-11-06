COVID-19: Iraq Reports 3,568 Cases

The Health Ministry of Iraq said on Friday that it had detected 3,568 new infections of COVID-19 since yesterday.



According to a statement by the ministry, at least 3,060 individuals were discharged from the hospital during the same period, while 69 others lost their lives due to coronavirus.



The new reports bring the COVID-19 tally to 493,139, out of which 423,266 people have recovered and 11,244 others died.