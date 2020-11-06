Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 07 November 2020
Friday، 06 November 2020 09:10 PM

Kurdistan: 33 more Fatalities Raise Virus Death Toll to over 2,600

The overall death toll related to the COVID-19 outbreak in Kurdistan Region reached 2,616 after the announcement of 33 more fatalities on Friday.

Kurdistan’s health ministry said 11 people in Sulaymaniyah, seven in Erbil, six in Duhok, four in Halabja, three in Raparrin, and two in Garmiyan had lost their lives within the past 24 hours.

The infection tally also witnessed another jump after 997 new cases were reported. The total number of infections in the four provinces of Kurdistan Region stands at 82,605.

The ministry stated that 51,680 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 28,309 remain under treatment.
