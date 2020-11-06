US-led Coalition Carried out nearly 35,000 Airstrikes against ISIS in since 2014

The US-led Global Coalition carried out a total of 34,917 airstrikes between August 2014 and September 2020 against the ISIS in Iraq and Syria, an official said.



Capt. Jose Uriarte, a spokesperson for the Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), told Military Times on Wednesday that the majority of the strikes “took place under the administration of US President Barack Obama, with 23,740 airstrikes occurring from 2014 through 2016”.



While the terrorist group has almost lost 100% of the territories it once controlled, it remains active through insurgency war in Iraq and Syria.



The US and its allies in the Global Coalition believe that the jihadist group is still a threat not to the Middle Easter countries, but to the world.



“Despite the territorial defeat of ISIS, the degradation of its leadership, and the widespread refutation of its ideology, this violent Islamist extremist group still poses a threat,” Uriarte said.



Earlier this week after the deadly attacks in Vienna and Kabul, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.