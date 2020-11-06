Iraqi Parliament Denounces the PKK Attack on Kurdistan's Peshmerga

The Iraqi Council of Representatives has condemned an attack by the guerrillas of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region, which resulted in casualties on Wednesday.



A statement by the Presidency of Iraqi Parliament said that the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces on Wednesday "was an attack on the security establishment and the Iraqi sovereignty."



At least one Peshmerga fighter was killed and several others were injured as a result of the PKK attack in Duhok's Amedi area, where the guerrillas of the PKK also targeted the oil police forces and injured two policemen.



The armed group conducted another attack on Thursday evening in the same area.



The Iraqi parliament further called on the federal government to ensure the security of the region and work with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in this regard.



The US has also strongly condemned the attack by the PKK, and said that it would prolong its support to both Erbil and Baghdad.



"The United States strongly condemns the attacks by the terrorist PKK organization yesterday against Kurdistan Regional security officials in Iraq," reads a statement by US Department of State.



"We remain steadfast in our support for Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi and the Kurdistan Regional Government in their efforts to root out terrorism, and we extend our sympathy and condolences to the families of those killed and injured in these attacks," the statement concluded.