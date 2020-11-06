Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 07 November 2020
Friday، 06 November 2020 08:46 PM

Kurdistan President Receives Iraq's Minister of Youth and Sports

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday received Iraq’s Minister of Youth and Sports Adnan Darjal in Erbil, where "the general conditions of sport and sports activities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region were discussed," a statement said.

"The two sides also shed light on ways to provide better conditions for sports activities in the country, the importance of encouraging young people to develop their physical education and capabilities and utilize their talents to develop and rebuild the country," Barzani's office said in a statement.

Barzani and Darjal further stressed on the need to keep a national vision and strategy for the development of sports, as well as, youth engagement across the country.

"They also agreed that greater cooperation and coordination were necessary in the fields of sports and youth activities between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," the statement continued.

"The President and the minister, who is a renowned veteran footballer, exchanged views on the challenges facing sports in Iraq and ways to resolve them, creating job opportunities for the youth, ways to encourage youth participation in the reconstruction process of the country and the future of sports in Iraq in general."
Last Modified: Friday، 06 November 2020 08:54 PM
