US Strongly Condemns PKK Attacks on Peshmerga

The US has strongly condemned the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) attacks on the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces, reiterating support for Erbil and Baghdad.



"The United States strongly condemns the attacks by the terrorist PKK organization yesterday against Kurdistan Regional security officials in Iraq," reads a statement by US Department of State.



The PKK fighters carried out an attack on the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces in Chamanke subdistrict of Duhok province, killing one and wounding several others. It also injured two oil policemen in a separate attack later in the evening of the same day.



The PKK also targeted the oil police forces on Thursday evening, without leaving any casualties or injuries.



"We remain steadfast in our support for Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi and the Kurdistan Regional Government in their efforts to root out terrorism, and we extend our sympathy and condolences to the families of those killed and injured in these attacks," the statement concluded.