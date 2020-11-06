Turkish, Russian Forces Conduct New Joint Patrol in Hasakah

The Turkish and Russian forces on Thursday conducted another joint patrol in Syria's Hasakah province.



Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited its sources as reporting that four Turkish vehicles with four other Russian "set off from Sherik crossing on Turkey border in the west of Al-Darbasiyyah and toured the villages of Dalek, Malak, Zahr Al-Arab and Kasra in Zarkan countryside."



"The patrol later headed to the south-western countryside of Al-Darbasiyyah and took Al-Hasakah-Al-Darbasiyyah highway to the city’s southern part and Al-Ghanamiyyah area in the west, then it returned to Sherik."



The two countries' forces have carried out dozens of joint patrols in Syria since a ceasefire agreement which halted a conflict between Ankara and Damascus earlier in March.