Rouhani claims he does not care about US election result

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the result of the U.S. election was not important and that his people would ultimately triumph over America.



"The White House brutally imposed sanctions and economic war even during the spread of coronavirus. They did not adhere to any human principles and principles of human rights and international laws and regulations. But I am confident that the Iranian people will ultimately win,” Rouhani said in a Cabinet meeting.



“Regardless of who will be the next U.S. president … the U.S. government will surrender to the Iranian nation,” he added.



