PM confirms government's keenness to improve electricity situation in Iraq

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi affirmed today the government's keenness to improve the electricity situation in Iraq.



The Media Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi inspected today, Thursday, the project of the PPG plant for the production of electric power, which has a production capacity of (600-900) megawatts. "



He added, "PM was informed of the progress of work in the production station for electricity, which supports the national grid in Basra with electric power, and directed to expand work and increase production in it."



According to the statement, Al-Kadhimi stressed, "the government's keenness to improve the reality of electricity in Iraq," noting that "despite the huge financial allocations allocated to this vital sector, mismanagement and corruption caused billions of dollars to be wasted without a tangible result."