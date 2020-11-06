Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 06 November 2020
Breaking
Rouhani claims he does not care about US election result PM confirms government's keenness to improve electricity situation in Iraq Iraq ratifies new election law, paving way for early vote US seizes 27 more Iranian websites for spreading 'disinformation' Venezuela has no immediate plans to buy Iranian missiles: FM Trump escalates attacks on US election as gaps close in undecided states Iranian regime fears a recurrence of 2019 protests Iraq ratifies new election law aimed at independents, paving way for early vote Iraqi Kurdistan registers 1,195 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths: ministry US Anti-ISIS Coalition carried out nearly 35,000 airstrikes in Iraq, Syria since 2014
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 06 November 2020 12:01 PM

Iraq ratifies new election law, paving way for early vote

iraq

Iraq’s president ratified on Thursday a new election law aimed at giving political independents a better chance of winning seats in parliament, paving the way for early elections next year.

President Barham Saleh stressed the need for free, fair and transparent balloting that would restore the Iraqi citizens’ confidence in the legitimacy of the process.


The new law changes each of the country’s 18 provinces into several electoral districts and prevents parties from running on unified lists, which has in the past helped them easily sweep all the seats in a specific province. Instead, the seats would go to whoever gets the most votes in the electoral districts.

Related Stories
Read
Capture

PM confirms government's keenness to improve electricity situation in Iraq 06 November 2020 12:08 PM

e1aa25df-70ca-4d9a-ac4b-4fc7f3ca1dad_16x9_600x338

Iraq ratifies new election law aimed at independents, paving way for early vote 06 November 2020 12:59 AM

Iraqi-Kurdish-student-face-mask-coronavirus-Erbil-Set-27-2020-photo-afp

Iraqi Kurdistan registers 1,195 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths: ministry 06 November 2020 12:57 AM

us led coalition

US Anti-ISIS Coalition carried out nearly 35,000 airstrikes in Iraq, Syria since 2014 06 November 2020 12:55 AM

isis

ISIS Executes Iraqi Engineer Working with UN: Officials 05 November 2020 03:58 PM

8

Iran Executed Seven Kurdish Inmates in October: Monitor 04 November 2020 05:33 PM

7

SDF Fighter Assassinated in Deir ez-Zor 04 November 2020 05:31 PM

6

PKK Attacks Peshmerga Forces in Duhok, Casualties Reported 04 November 2020 05:27 PM

Comments