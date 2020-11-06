Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 06 November 2020
Friday، 06 November 2020 11:59 AM

US seizes 27 more Iranian websites for spreading 'disinformation'

All 27 domains were being used in violation of US sanctions targeting both the government of Iran and the IRGC, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.


Four of the domains purported to be genuine news outlets but were actually controlled by the IRGC and targeted audiences in the US, to covertly influence US policy and public opinion, in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), according to descriptions in the seizure documents.


The remainder targeted audiences in other parts of the world, it added.
