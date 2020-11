Venezuela is not planning to buy Iran's missiles so far, but reserves the right to do so when deems necessary, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.



"There is no ship that will arrive with missiles, but there are relations [with Iran], and when our armed forces and the Iranian colleagues decide that it is necessary to acquire weapons, we will do so ... No one and nothing can prohibit this," Arreaza said.