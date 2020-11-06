Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 06 November 2020
Friday، 06 November 2020 11:52 AM

Trump escalates attacks on US election as gaps close in undecided states

With no clear results in the U.S. presidential race as Thursday turned to Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on the election process by making a series of unconfirmed or false claims.


Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday in his first public address since election night, Trump falsely claimed that he would easily win if only the “legal votes” were counted, once again casting doubt on the nation’s outstanding mail-in ballots — a majority of which appeared to have been cast for Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden.


“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” Trump said from the podium of the White House briefing room.

