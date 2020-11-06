Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday، 06 November 2020 12:57 AM

Iraqi Kurdistan registers 1,195 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths: ministry

 1,195 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the ministry 451 people in Duhok governorate, 433 in Erbil, 206 in Sulaimani, 60 in Germiyan administration, 29 in Halabja, and 16 in Raparin administration. have tested positive for coronavirus.

The ministry statement also said that 23 coronavirus patients have died in Iraqi Kurdistan, 9 in Duhok, 5 in Erbil, 5 in Sulaimani, 2 in Raparin, and 2 in Halabja.
So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 81,608 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan. A total of 51,250 patients have recovered, and 2,583 people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization WHO has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.

The statistics on Thursday evening showed that there are over 47,930,397 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 1,221,781 confirmed deaths, according to WHO.
